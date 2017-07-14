Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding: revenue increased by 5.3% in second quarter

Beter Bed Holding N.V. realised a positive second quarter. Revenue amounted to € 94.6 million, which is an increase of € 4.8 million (5.3%) compared to last year (Q2 2016: € 89.8 million), despite the warm weather which influenced the number of visitors. Excluding the acquisition of Sängjätten revenue increased by 2.9%.

In Germany the like-for-like revenue amounted to -0.9% in the second quarter which is in line with the trend of the improving revenue development in the past quarters (Q1 2017: -1.7%). Total revenue slightly decreased by 0.4% in the second quarter compared to last year.

In the Netherlands revenue increased by 6.1% in the second quarter. Order intake in comparable stores increased by 13.1%. Consumer confidence and propensity to buy remained unabatedly high.

Switzerland, Spain and Belgium posted growth in revenue of 8.1%, 12.2% and 38.6% respectively in the second quarter. In Austria revenue reached the same level as previous year. Order intake in Sweden increased by 19.4% in the second quarter.

The order portfolio for the group amounted to € 19.8 million at the end of the second quarter, which is 3.1% higher compared to last year.

Beter Bed Holding N.V. will publish its final interim figures on 30 August 2017.



Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

The current total number of stores is 1,194. In 2016, the company achieved revenue of € 410.5 million and an EBITDA of € 37.5 million.



For more information:

Ton Anbeek Bart Koops

Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

+31 (0)413 338819 +31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 53662838 +31 (0)6 46761405

ton.anbeek@beterbed.nl (mailto:ton.anbeek@beterbed.nl) bart.koops@beterbed.nl (mailto:bart.koops@beterbed.nl)

