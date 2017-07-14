Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis announces its Chief Digital Officer and a new multidisciplinary digital team

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 14, 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, has made key appointments to its new digital leadership team and is also pleased to announce the appointment of Julien Cayet as the company's Chief Digital Officer (CDO).

A multidisciplinary team has been formed to build a digitally-enabled business by further defining the agenda and establishing areas of client-led priorities to focus and invest in. The core team - whom will work closely with the office of the Chief Information Officer - comprises the CDO and leaders in BIM/digital asset lifecycle, digital innovation, data analytics and insights, ecosystem partnerships, marketing & communications and human capital.

Reporting directly to the Executive Board, Julien Cayet will be responsible for driving transformational change within the business, the industry and society, at large. He previously led the firm's global strategy development and is formerly recognized for the formation and leadership of Business Advisory, the company's management consultancy practice.

Bram Mommers has been named global director of digital asset lifecycle and will lead the roll-out of BIM and the entire digital asset lifecycle. The global BIM program enhances and digitizes the processes and collaboration for all stages of the asset lifecycle and remains a key priority for the company. With 20 years+ experience in the construction industry, Bram has been an instrumental leader in Arcadis' policy-making and implementation of BIM in Europe, steering the direction for the Dutch Building Information Council as an executive committee member and the industry's development of BIM standards across the Netherlands.

Patrick van Hoof has recently joined the business as global director of digital innovation, responsible for leading and developing the firm's global digital lab, strengthening capabilities and incubating new digital solution offerings to clients. Patrick is currently a Dutch faculty member at Singularity University, and prior to joining Arcadis, he was a director at Huge and adjunct professor of both entrepreneurship and design thinking at Parsons School of Design in New York. He has also previously worked in innovation at IDEO, Walt Disney Studios and MIT, where he completed his MBA.

"This team is the definition and our statement of outside-in thinking," said Stephan Ritter, Executive Board member of Arcadis. "Julien is a passionate and strategic leader with a solid track record and knowledge of the industry. Under his leadership, our team's transformational focus is about the ability to re-invent ourselves in the digital and physical world."

