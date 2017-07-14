Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in comparable terms grew in June

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 14.07.2017 AT 09.00 1(3)

Kesko's sales in comparable terms grew in June

Kesko Group's sales totalled €971.3 million in June 2017 - a decrease of 3.5%. In comparable terms sales in local currencies grew by 1.6%.

"Kesko's sales in comparable terms grew in June. Sales growth was strongest in the car trade. Sales in grocery trade grew in comparable retail network, the growth strengthened especially in K-Citymarkets and in the renewed K-Markets. Sales in the building and technical trade grew in business to business B2B trade, but the business to consumers B2C sales was weakened by the cold start to summer in northern Europe." says Kesko's CEO Mikko Helander.

Sales in the grocery trade totalled €456.5 million in June, a decrease of 5.3%. Sales in the grocery trade including the comparable stores of Suomen Lähikauppa amounted to €444.4 million and the comparable development in sales was +0.7%.

Sales in the building and technical trade totalled €430.2 million in June, a decrease of 4.5%. Comparable sales in the building and technical trade excluding the 1.6.2017 divested K-maatalous agricultural trade increased in local currencies by 1.3%. Comparable sales increased in Finland by 6.4% and decreased abroad by 2.7%. Comparable sales in the building and technical trade excluding specialty goods trade grew by 2.8%. Sales in the specialty goods grew by 0.7% in furniture trade, sales in leisure trade in Finland increased by 10.7% and sales in machinery trade decreased by 13.2%.

Car trade sales in June were €84.6 million, a growth of 13.1% compared to the previous year. Car sales without AutoCarrera amounted to €80.5 million and the comparable development was +7.6%.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in June 2017:

June 2017 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 456.5 -5.3 +0.7 Building and technical trade, Finland 198.4 -7.3 +6.4 Building and technical trade, other countries 231.8 -2.0 -2.7 Building and technical trade, total 430.2 -4.5 +1.3 Car trade, total 84.6 +13.1 +7.6 Common functions and eliminations -0.1 Grand total 971.3 -3.5 +1.6 Finland, total 739.5 -2.7 +3.1 Other countries, total 231.8 -5.8 -2.7 Grand total 971.3 -3.5 +1.6

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in April-June 2017:

1.4.-30.6.2017 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 1,340.2 -1.9 +2.1 Building and technical trade, Finland 644.0 +16.5 -2.8 Building and technical trade, other countries 641.9 +23.7 -2.9 Building and technical trade, total 1,286.0 +20.0 -2.9 Car trade, total 242.1 +9.2 +3.1 Common functions and eliminations -0.3 Grand total 2,868.0 +7.9 +0.3 Finland, total 2,226.1 +5.5 +1.2 Other countries, total 641.9 +17.2 -2.9 Grand total 2,868.0 +7.9 +0.3

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-June 2017:

1.1.-30.6.2017 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 2,595.0 +5.0 +1.2 Building and technical trade, Finland 1,261.9 +31.0 +1.3 Building and technical trade, other countries 1,166.2 +42.1 +0.0 Building and technical trade, total 2,428.1 +36.1 +0.6 Car trade, total 492.1 +8.9 +3.1 Common functions and eliminations -2.5 Grand total 5,512.7 +17.2 +1.2 Finland, total 4,346.5 +13.5 +1.5 Other countries, total 1,166.2 +33.4 +0.0 Grand total 5,512.7 +17.2 +1.2

Change, % indicates the change in the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated for the grocery trade by including those stores of Suomen Lähikauppa to the sales, which have belonged to the network in both years. The comparable change % in the building and technical trade as well as the car trade has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments.

In June 2017, the number of Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland was 21, which was the same as the previous year. In April-June 2017 the number of selling days was 60, three less than the previous year. From 1 January to 30 June 2017, Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland were equivalent to the previous year.

Kesko releases advance information on K Group's retail sales quarterly, in connection with interim reports.

