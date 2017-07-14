

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open a tad higher on Friday after a mixed session the previous day. Crude oil prices edged lower in Asian deals after four days of gains while the dollar index was flat against a basket of currencies.



Asian stocks are trading mixed as investors await earnings from major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo later in the day.



Market participants also eye a slew of U.S. economic indicators, including reports on retail sales, consumer prices and industrial production for more insights into how the Fed will proceed with rate hikes this year.



Senate Republican leaders released on Thursday a revised plan to dismantle the Obamacare law, but it drew criticism from both Republican and Democratic senators, indicating the bill's prospects remain precarious.



Closer to home, the Wall Street Journal reported that the European Central Bank may hint at its September 7 policy meeting that it plans to gradually wind down its bond-buying scheme next year.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose and Treasuries fell as oil prices extended gains for a fourth straight session and investors digested the second day of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before Congress.



The Dow edged up 0.1 percent to set another record closing high as Yellen spoke about sluggish economic growth and the dual risks of inflation. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.2 percent each.



European markets closed mixed on Thursday as investors digested new earnings reports and dovish comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed 0.1 percent lower after a choppy day.



