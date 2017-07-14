

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Europe's passenger car registrations increased at a slower pace in June, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Friday.



Passenger car registrations grew 2.1 percent across the EU in June, slower than the 7.6 percent increase seen in May. Sales totaled 1.5 million units.



In volume terms, however, last month's figures come very close to those from June 2007, just before the automotive industry was hit by the economic crisis - thus marking the market's best performance in a decade, the ACEA said.



Results among the five big markets were rather diverse, with Italy and Spain reporting 12.9 percent and 6.5 percent growth, respectively. Meanwhile, sales in the UK fell 4.8 percent and that in Germany slid 3.5 percent.



During the first half of 2017, demand for passenger cars advanced 4.7 percent from the same period of previous year. More than 8 million vehicles were registered during the period.



