Metso Corporation: Perttu Louhiluoto to leave Metso

Perttu Louhiluoto to leave Metso

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on July 14, 2017 at 09:30 EET



Perttu Louhiluoto, President of Metso's Minerals Services business area and a member of the Metso Executive Team, has decided to pursue other career opportunities outside the company and will leave Metso by the end of 2017, at the latest. He has been employed by Metso since 2008 and has held several management positions in various Metso businesses.



"I want to thank Perttu for his good work for Metso over the past almost nine years. He has successfully headed many of our businesses, which have seen positive development under his leadership. I wish him the best of success in his future career," says Metso's President and CEO Matti Kähkönen.



metso.com (http://www.metso.com) , twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)



