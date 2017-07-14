

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter assets under management or AuM was $55.9 billion, a growth of 5 percent from $58.7 billion recorded in the sequential third quarter.



The company noted that assets under management increased $2.8 billion during the period, comprising positive investment performance of $1.6 billion and net inflows of $1.2 billion.



Emerging Markets assets continued to deliver good absolute returns during the quarter and outperformed developed world fixed income and equity markets.



Chief Executive Officer Mark Coombs said, 'Ashmore has performed well over the past 12 months, delivering a 12% increase in AuM through strong investment performance and net inflows in the past two quarters. Emerging Markets asset prices have started to reflect the resilient fundamentals of the underlying economies and investor activity levels are responding.'



Looking ahead, the company said that there is substantial absolute and relative value still available in Emerging Markets and investor allocations have much further to run from their significantly underweight levels.



Ashmore will announce its financial results in respect of the year ended June 30 on September 7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX