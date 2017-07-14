

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc. (HAS.L), a British recruitment company, said that it expects full-year operating profit to be marginally ahead of current consensus market expectations, which the company understand to be 209.5 million pounds.



In the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2017 Group net fees increased 15% on a headline basis and 7% on a like-for-like basis against the prior year. The difference between headline and like-for-like growth was primarily the result of the significant appreciation of the Euro and the Australian Dollar against Sterling. Looking forward to FY18, exchange rate movements remain a material sensitivity to the Group's reported profitability.



The company noted that the fourth-quarter had two fewer trading days versus the prior year due to the timing of Easter, which this year fell entirely into our fourth quarter. This negatively impacted activity levels in the major Temp and Contractor businesses, most notably Germany, Australia and the UK. In addition, Germany also had one fewer trading day in the quarter. This had an estimated 2% negative impact on the fourth-quarter Group net fee growth, which offsets the working day benefit seen in the third-quarter.



Once the impact of trading days is taken into account, the company estimates the exit rate for Group net fee growth to be broadly in line with the underlying performance of the quarter as a whole.



The Temp business, which accounted for 58% of Group net fees in the quarter, grew by 6% and the underlying temp margin was broadly stable versus the prior quarter. Net fees in the Perm business increased by 7%.



Consultant headcount was up 10% year-on-year and 2% in the quarter as it continued to invest selectively where market conditions and outlook were supportive, notably in certain European businesses including Germany, and Australia.



The company expects consultant headcount increases in the first-quarter of fiscal year 2018 to be at similar levels to the fourth-quarter of fiscal year 2017, including the impact of the normal seasonal graduate intake.



