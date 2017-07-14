

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation held steady in June after easing slightly in the prior month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-over-year in June, the same rate of increase as in May. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



Transport costs grew 1.3 percent annually in June, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell by 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from May, when it dropped by 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 0.9 percent yearly in June, while it showed no variations from the preceding month.



