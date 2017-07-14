Period April 1 - June 30, 2017



-- Net sales SEK 97.1 m (SEK 101.5 m) -- System revenue SEK 62.4 m (SEK 61.3 m) -- Recurring revenue in percentage of net sales 48 % (43 %) -- EBITDA SEK 19.0 m; 19.6 % (SEK 21.5 m; 21.2%) -- EBITDA-adj. SEK 9.1 m; 9.4% (SEK 12.6 m; 12.4 %) -- EBIT SEK 7.5 m; 7.7 % (SEK 4.8 m; 4.7 %) -- Net profit SEK 5.1 m; 5.3 % (SEK 4.3 m; 4.2 %) -- EPS before dilution SEK 0.10 (SEK 0.08) -- Cash flow from operating activities SEK 3.7 m (SEK 3.0 m)



Period January 1 - June 30, 2017



-- Net sales SEK 191.8 m (SEK 188.8 m) -- System revenue SEK 123.8 m (SEK 119.5 m) -- Recurring revenue in percentage of net sales 49 % (47 %) -- EBITDA SEK 37.8 m; 19.7 % (SEK 37.9 m; 20.1 %) -- EBITDA-adj. SEK 18.3 m; 9.5 % (SEK 18.5 m; 9.8 %) -- EBIT SEK 11.9 m; 6.2 % (SEK 7.6 m; 4.0 %) -- Net profit SEK 7.9 m; 4.1 % (SEK 5.7 m; 3.0 %) -- EPS before dilution SEK 0.15 (SEK 0.10) -- Cash flow from operating activities SEK 17.4 m (SEK 16.4 m)



For additional information, contact: Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85



For the full report, see attached PDF.



Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



