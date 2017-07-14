Changes to Ericsson's nomination committee

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Effective July 14, 2017, Johan Forssell, Investor AB, will replace Petra Hedengran, Investor AB, as chairman in Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2018 now consists of:

Johan Forssell , Investor AB (Chairman);

Bengt Kjell, AB Industrivärden and Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse;

Christer Gardell , Cevian Funds;

Anders Oscarsson , AMF Försäkring och Fonder;

Johan Held , Afa Försäkring; and

Leif Johansson , the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received by the Nomination Committee in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered.

Contact the Nomination Committee:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The Nomination Committee

c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat

SE-164 83 Stockholm

Sweden

E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

