The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 14.07.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 14.07.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT 99E3 XEUB EU000A1G0DX2 EFSF 17.07.2047 1,808% AGEN BON EUR Y

CT OE28 XEUB ES0L01807137 SGLT 13.07.2018 EGOV BON EUR Y

CT CA5C XEUB FR0013267473 CAPS 02.08.2027 0,875% FCOV BON EUR Y