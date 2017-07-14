Friday Night Inc.: Infused MFG LLC, Progress Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Friday Night Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: TGIF) (FRANKFURT: 1QF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's 91% owned asset, Infused MFG, LLC ("Infused").

Infused grossed over $30,000 USD of sales in June, which is twice the initial projected amount of $15,000 USD.

Infused moved into a new, 5,000 sq. ft. production and fulfillment center on May 1st of 2017

Infused's 'CannaHemp' line, found at www.CannaHemp.com, was launched on June 1st, 2017

Additional employees were added in July to meet the increase in production and sales

Focused on fulfilling the local appetite with targeted e-commerce and online marketing

Infused moved into a state of the art 5000 sq. ft. facility and has since launched an e-commerce site that has generated over $6,000 USD in 30 days. Infused has also generated an additional $24,000 USD in sales over the last month in local Las Vegas retail stores.

Today, Infused is launching an all-new line of CBD Dab products. These products are THC free, CBD extracts made with real cannabis terpenes formulated from AMA's popular Tangerine Dream and Diamond OG strains. Infused's out-of-the-gate success, coupled with the recent record sales at Alternative Medicine Association, further re-enforces the quality of our two core assets in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company looks forward to providing further updates as it progresses.

Mrs. Morgan Rebentisch, General Manager of Infused, commented, 'We're so excited about the success of our CannaHemp product line. We are humbled by the daily feedback from our customers on how our products have improved their quality of life. These individual success stories are the fuel that is driving our brand forward.'

About Friday Night Inc.

Friday Night Inc. is a Canadian public company which owns and controls both hemp- and cannabis-based operations in Nevada, with plans to expand both within and outside of the state. Through its recently-acquired 91% subsidiaries, Alternative Medicine Association, LC, and Infused MFG LLC, the Company owns and operates a licensed medical and adult use marijuana cultivation and production facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and produces its own line of cannabis-based extracts, including shatter, live resin, wax, and oils, including vape oils, flavored vape oils, terpene enhanced oils, and clear distillates, and manufactures other third-party brands of similar products.

For more information, please contact:

Joe Bleackley

604-674-4756

Joe@FridayNightInc.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements :

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words 'anticipate,' 'continue,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'will,' 'project,' 'should,' 'believe,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements in respect to assumptions of market demand, market share, potential real estate acquisitions and future business opportunities. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward looking information contained herein, except to the extent required by law.

