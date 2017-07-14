

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a slower rate in May, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



National output advanced a working-day-adjusted 2.5 percent year-over-year in May, weaker than the 3.3 percent rise in April, which was revised down from a 3.8 percent gain reported earlier.



The measure has been rising since December 2015.



Primary production fell by close 1.0 percent in May from a year earlier, while secondary production grew 5.0 percent and services by nearly 2.0 percent.



At the same time, the seasonally adjusted economic output dropped 0.2 percent monthly in May, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in April.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that country's current account surplus climbed to EUR 1.0 billion in May from EUR 0.4 billion in April. In the corresponding month last year, it was a deficit of EUR 0.5 billion.



