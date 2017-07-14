

14/07/2017 Press release Crossword launches major cybersecurity AI initiative bringing together global companies and world-class academics



Crossword Cybersecurity plc (NEX:CCS, 'Crossword') has launched a major initiative, CyberAI, applying leading edge artificial intelligence ('AI') and machine learning techniques to real world cybersecurity challenges. CyberAI brings together world-leading academic researchers selected for their expertise in AI/Machine Learning - Dr Una-May O'Reilly from MIT, Professor Niall Adams from Imperial College London and Professor David Robertson from Edinburgh University - with a select group of global industry participants. CyberAI aims to deliver breakthrough solutions to real world, complex cybersecurity challenges facing global scale companies.



Crossword has brought together four major companies: a global investment bank, a FTSE 100 retail bank, a multinational insurance company and a big four professional services firm to participate in the CyberAI initiative.



Tom Ilube, CEO of Crossword said 'This unique initiative combines some of the world's largest companies with the most advanced academic thinking at the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and machine learning. We are excited about the rich seam of intellectual property that will emerge from CyberAI, for our participants to leverage and for Crossword to commercialise globally.'



- END -



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



Tom Ilube - CEO, Crossword Cybersecurity Plc www.crosswordcybersecurity.com Tel: +44 (0)208 973 2350 Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com Twitter: @crosswordcyber



NEX Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs, Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited www.alfredhenry.com Tel: +44 (0)207 251 3762



NEX Corporate Broker Claire Louise Noyce - CEO, Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc via GlobeNewswire



BYX0M86R6



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX