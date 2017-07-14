

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The greenback dropped to a weekly low of 1.2966 against the pound, off its early high of 1.2935.



The greenback pared gains to 113.19 against the yen, from an early 2-day high of 113.58.



The greenback edged down to 1.1418 against the euro and 0.7335 against the kiwi, reversing from its previous highs of 1.1391 and 0.7313, respectively.



The greenback hit more than an 8-month low of 0.7759 versus the aussie, after having advanced to 0.7726 at 5:30 pm ET.



The greenback is likely to find support around 110.00 against the yen, 1.32 against the pound, 1.16 against the euro, 0.75 against the kiwi and 0.79 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX