Around 2 MW of PV systems up to 5 kW are expected to be installed in the archipelago through the new scheme.

Mauritius' Central Electricity Board (CEB) has launched the second phase of the Small Scale Distributed Generation Net-Metering Scheme. The new phase of the program is expected to enable the installation of up to 2 MW of PV systems not exceeding 5 kW.

The CEB confirmed that the investment for buying and installing a PV power generator under the scheme can be entirely deducted from the income tax return, as in the first phase of the program. Furthermore, customers interested in installing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...