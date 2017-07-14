

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) Friday announced that it will issue bonus shares. The company's shareholders will receive additional Bechtle shares.



Bechtle noted that during its Annual General Meeting on June 1, it was agreed to increase share capital from company funds. As a result, the company's share capital will double to 42 million euros, consisting of 42 million no-par value shares.



Each Bechtle AG shareholder will receive one additional share, a so-called bonus share, for each share they currently own. The last trading day prior to the capital increase from company funds and the issuing of these bonus shares will presumably be 21 July.



The new shares will be listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 24 July. The price of the Bechtle share will halve accordingly, without impacting the real value of total shares. The bonus shares will be distributed to shareholders by means of a custody account credit.



The company said no action is required on the part ofshareholders. The new shares are considered as participating shares starting from the beginning of the current fiscal year, 2017.



According to the firm, the purpose of this move is to improve tradability of the securities on the stock market and to make it easier for a broader investing public to purchase shares initially or expand their current shareholdings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX