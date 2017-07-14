Johnnie Walker 'Join the Pact' Campaign Takes to the Streets of London With F1

LONDON, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As F1 London Live takes to the streets of London, Johnnie Walker launch anti drink drive campaign, Join the Pact, with four F1 drivers

WHO: Sergio Perez, Mika Häkkinen, Stoffel Vandoorne & Esteban Ocon

Yesterday Johnnie Walker launched a ground breaking anti drink drive campaign Join the Pact in central London, aiming to collect 250,000 commitments over the Silverstone race weekend.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535694/Johnnie_Walker_never_drink_drive.jpg )



Video Link: https://youtu.be/Lq4lM3dVhMw

The activity kicked off in Charing Cross with 2 x World Drivers Champion & Johnnie Walker Responsible Drinking Ambassador Mika Häkkinen, McLaren Honda Driver Stoffel Vandoorne and Force India Drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, combining forces for a Facebook Live.

A McLaren 570s was installed at Charing Cross throughout the day, collecting signatures from consumers as they came into the area for the nearby F1 London Live event. Later in the day Mika Häkkinen signalled the start of the drivers' parade as part of the F1 Live event, taking Sergio Perez for a trip down Whitehall in the Johnnie Walker two seater Join the Pact car, a Caparo T1.

The event attracted a whole host of F1 drivers, past and present, and provided a showcase not only for the sport but for the important anti drink drive message.

The campaign will continue throughout the weekend in Silverstone, with the McLaren 570s and Caparo installed in the F1 fan zone for consumers to sign.

As part of the campaign Johnnie Walker has partnered with the Department for Transport THINK! Campaign which will be visible on both McLaren Honda F1 cars this weekend.

To make your commitment to Join the Pact visit one of the cars at Silverstone this weekend or post on social media using JOINTHEPACT

JOIN THE PACT

As part of its F1 sponsorship Diageo continues a nine-year commitment to responsible drinking through Join the Pact, a global initiativefor people to commit to never drink and drive.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff and CÃ®roc vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at http://www.diageo.com.

Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.