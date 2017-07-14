Basware Helps More Customers Move Their Purchase-to-Pay Processes to the Cloud

ESPOO, Finland, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In line with its strategic goal of driving significant future growth through cloud revenue, Basware, the largest open business network in the world, today announced noteworthy new wins for its cloud-based purchase-to-pay solution as these major global customers transform their purchase-to-pay processes to the cloud.

Significant cloud-based customer wins from Q2 include:

ABB, a Swiss-headquartered, Fortune 500 corporation that is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry, transport and infrastructure globally in 100 countries with 132,000 employees

Cargotec, a Finnish-headquartered leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions, with over 11,000 employees and operations in more than 100 countries

A large French retail chain and cultural products retailer

IKEA Industry, the largest purchaser of wooden furniture in the world and the manufacturer of wood-based furniture for IKEA customers

LähiTapiola Group, major Finnish insurance and banking service provider, consisting of 20 regional mutual insurance companies. LähiTapiola employs 3,400 people and has nearly 1.6 million owner-customers

Ilari Nurmi, SVP of the Purchase-to-Pay Business Area at Basware, says, "We are thrilled that these leading companies and giants in their own industries continue to develop their accounts payable and procurement processes with Basware. These cloud-based solution wins by Basware are a further sign that the future of purchase-to-pay lies in the cloud."

About Basware

Basware is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services.Basware's commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the globe. As the largest open business network in the world, Basware provides scale and reach for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining financial processes.Small and large companies around the world achieve significant cost savings, more flexible payment terms, greater efficiencies and closer relationships with their suppliers. Find out more at www.basware.com.

