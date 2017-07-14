

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc dropped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The franc pared gains to 116.98 against the yen, from a high of 117.44 hit at 9:30 pm ET.



The franc declined to a 2-day low of 1.1050 against the euro and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2543 against the pound, off its previous highs of 1.1012 and 1.2500, respectively.



The franc reversed from an early high of 0.9658 versus the dollar, edging down to 0.9680.



The next possible support for the franc is seen around 114.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound and 0.99 against the greenback.



