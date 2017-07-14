

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors digested Fed Chair Janet Yellen's measured comments on the second day of her testimony before Congress and looked ahead to earnings from a slew of U.S. banks due later in the day for direction.



Yellen on Thursday spoke about the dual risks of inflation and the factors holding down productivity growth. She said that it would be quite challenging for the United States to reach the three percent growth target set by President Donald Trump.



The yen weakened to ¥113.44 per dollar and oil edged lower in Asian deals after recent gains, while the euro was slightly higher amid talk of possible tapering by the European Central Bank.



Chinese shares reversed early losses to end a tad higher as Fitch Ratings maintained the country's sovereign ratings at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook, but warned a further increase in economy's overall leverage and tighter monetary conditions will constrain growth prospects over the medium term.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 4.25 points or 0.13 percent to 3,222.42, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 26,362 in late trade.



Japanese shares closed marginally higher ahead of a three-day weekend. The Nikkei average closed 19.05 points or 0.09 percent higher at 20,118.86 while the broader Topix index rose 0.39 percent to 1,625.48.



Fast Retailing shares tumbled as much as 4.6 percent after the owner of clothing retail chain Uniqlo reported third-quarter earnings that missed estimates.



Australian shares extended gains from the previous session amid broad-based buying. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 28.30 points or 0.49 percent to 5,765.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 29.60 points or 0.51 percent higher at 5,808.70.



Lenders ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB rose between 0.7 percent and 1 percent ahead of earnings from three of the biggest U.S. banks due later in the day.



Energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, Santos and Origin Energy climbed 2-3 percent after oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Thursday on customs data showing strong demand from China.



Mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton eked out modest gains, while gold miners Evolution, Regis Resources and Northern Star slumped 3-6 percent.



Seoul stocks hit fresh record highs, led by gains in automakers after Yonhap News reported that unionized Hyundai employees were taking a vote over a potential strike.



The benchmark Kospi inched up 5.14 points or 0.21 percent to 2,414.63, taking its weekly gain to 1.5 percent. Hyundai Motor rallied 3.4 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors advanced 1.1 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 38.88 points or 0.51 percent to 7,649.77, with Summerset Group Holdings, Ebos Group and Metlifecare climbing 2-3 percent.



Activity in New Zealand's manufacturing sector continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Business NZ showed with a PMI score of 56.2, down from the downwardly revised 58.2 in May.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.9 percent after a government report showed the economy narrowly dodged a recession in the second quarter.



GDP grew 0.4 percent in the April-June period sequentially after sinking 1.9 percent in the previous three months.



The Taiwan Weighted slid 0.2 percent after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing issued softer third-quarter guidance.



India's Sensex was declining 0.1 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.4 percent while Malaysian shares were little changed with a positive bias.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose and Treasuries fell as oil prices extended gains for a fourth straight session and investors digested the second day of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before Congress.



The Dow edged up 0.1 percent to set another record closing high while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.2 percent each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX