

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased marginally in June, after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-over-year in May, just below the 1.1 percent increase in April. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.5 percent annually in June and transport costs climbed by 2.3 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.4 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in June, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



Core inflation also moderated to 1.7 percent in June from 1.9 percent in the preceding month. Monthly, core consumer prices remained unchanged from May, when it rose by 0.3 percent.



