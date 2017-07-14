

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) on Friday issued an update on European Air Operator Certificate or AOC to establish a new airline, easyJet Europe.



In a statement, the company noted that following a rigorous and comprehensive process, easyJet earlier this year applied to Austro Control for an AOC and to Austria's Federal Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology for an airline operating licence.



The accreditation process is now well advanced and easyJet hopes to receive the AOC and licence in the near future.



These will allow easyJet to establish easyJet Europe, which will be headquartered in Vienna. This will enable easyJet to continue to operate flights both across Europe and domestically within European countries after the UK has left the EU. The move is regardless of the outcome of talks on a future UK-EU aviation agreement, the company said.



easyJet said the people and planes that will fly for easyJet Europe are already employed and based in EU27 countries.



