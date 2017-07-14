

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 13-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,957,451.32 11.0796



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,244,409.62 14.8827



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 815,644.74 18.0644



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,752,323.80 17.0031



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 13/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,563,554.21 10.0847



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2925000 USD 29,496,249.48 10.0842



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 38,134,240.57 12.8182



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 294,466.31 14.0222



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,196,484.21 16.7107



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,559,482.57 16.8696



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,586,461.19 11.3311



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,796,209.96 17.328



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,605,469.47 19.1865



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 50,286,023.69 17.4



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,553,059.47 14.6515



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 13/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 307,208.20 14.629



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,320,018.91 15.9038



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,337,106.28 18.5709



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,315,285.68 16.4205



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,224,418.11 10.4554



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,272,456.25 18.1753



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 299,693.59 18.7308



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,765,316.50 19.0613



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 13/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,302,247.36 17.612



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,302,102.50 17.6112



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 13/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,077,560.39 13.7985



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,481,837.82 18.197



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,360,993.78 15.5757



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,318,763.45 10.5311



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,220,254.34 18.2267



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,547,405.49 15.5153



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,800.76 16.5867



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,476,442.26 5.5882



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,632,124.61 18.4765



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,025,860.20 15.7825



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,821,135.17 14.0087



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,561,112.06 17.5419



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,232.12 18.952



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,734,315.16 19.1503



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,107,588.43 19.0622



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



