Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG, ASX:JHG) will announce its second quarter 2017 results on Tuesday, 8 August, at 10 a.m. BST (5 a.m. EDT). A conference call and webcast will be held at 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. EDT) to discuss the results.

Those wishing to participate should call:

From: United Kingdom 0800 404 7656 (toll free) US and Canada 888 427 9414 (toll free) Australia 1 800 094 765 (toll free) All other countries +1 719 325 2157 (this is not a free call number) Conference ID 7178751

Access to the webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website (www.janushenderson.com/IR). A webcast replay will be available for a period of at least seven days following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$331 billion in assets under management (as of 31 March 2017), more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Contacts:

Janus Henderson Group plc

Investor enquiries:

John Groneman, +44 (0) 20 7818 2106

john.groneman@janushenderson.com

or

Media enquiries:

North America:

Erin Passan, +1 303 394 7681

erin.passan@janushenderson.com



EMEA:

Angela Warburton, +44 (0) 20 7818 3010

angela.warburton@janushenderson.com