Caruso Data Marketplace Now a Standalone Entity

Caruso, the data and service marketplace for the independent aftermarket, is now incorporated as a standalone company. Caruso's aim is to provide the sector with a neutral and open platform solution that enables participants to offer their vehicle data to all aftermarket players in a standardised format within a secure and trusted environment. The digital aftermarket thus gains access to this data and the opportunity to expand existing service portfolios and tap into new revenue streams. Caruso provides the central infrastructure for identifying and inputting the relevant data, secure storage, data management, data access protection and data distribution - independently of future developments in vehicle interfaces, data sources and platform technologies.

"Our vision is an independent, digital and fully networked aftermarket. By providing a cross-sector solution, we are enabling all players to join us on a new path and forge ahead with the digital transformation," says Alexander Haid, CEO of Caruso GmbH. "The availability and networking of available data is crucial to the future of all stakeholders in this market. We are offering our partners new sales channels, establishing a common language for their data and, by networking their data, providing them with the opportunity to expand their service portfolios, improve efficiency and gain competitive advantage."

Caruso is currently in the process of connecting the first of its partners' data sets and preparing for market launch in October 2017.The platform was created by data provider TecAlliance, which, as shareholder, will continue to provide its extensive sector expertise. "We are actively seeking further shareholders - large or small - from business sectors such as retail, insurance, fleet management and leasing, who want to work with us to develop Caruso," explains Alexander Haid.

For further information go to http://www.caruso-dataplace.com.

