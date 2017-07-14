Through the auction, which will receive the support of the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (ERBD), the government hopes to install between 30 MW and 50 MW of solar.

The Albanian Ministry of Energy and Industry is currently reviewing another project proposal for a PV project that very likely will compete in the solar energy auction announced in early May.

The ministry announced that the Albanian company In Food Sh.P.K. is planning to build a 1.97 MW PV power plant in Gomsiqja, in the Shkodër County, northern Albania. The project will require a surface of 38,000 m2 and an investment of €2.7 million, the ministry said in a document published on its website.

Meanwhile, the country's minister of energy Entela Cipa said to the local press that, overall, 10 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...