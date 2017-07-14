The Albanian Ministry of Energy and Industry is currently reviewing another project proposal for a PV project that very likely will compete in the solar energy auction announced in early May.
The ministry announced that the Albanian company In Food Sh.P.K. is planning to build a 1.97 MW PV power plant in Gomsiqja, in the Shkodër County, northern Albania. The project will require a surface of 38,000 m2 and an investment of €2.7 million, the ministry said in a document published on its website.
Meanwhile, the country's minister of energy Entela Cipa said to the local press that, overall, 10