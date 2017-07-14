

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed in choppy trade on Friday as investors digested Fed Chair Janet Yellen's measured comments on the second day of her testimony before Congress and looked ahead to some key earnings reports from major U.S. banks for direction.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,640 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



Commerzbank as well as rival Deutsche Bank edged up around 0.2 percent each ahead of second-quarter results from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo due later in the day.



Automaker BMW slid 0.3 percent and Daimler declined 0.8 percent after industry data showed Europe's passenger car registrations increased at a slower pace in June.



Biotech firm Morphosys soared as much as 8 percent after receiving FDA approval for psoriasis drug guselkumab.



