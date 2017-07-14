

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area foreign trade data for May. The trade surplus is forecast to rise to EUR 20.2 billion from EUR 19.6 billion in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the yen.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8805 against the pound, 1.1059 against the Swiss franc, 1.1411 against the U.S. dollar and 129.25 against the yen.



