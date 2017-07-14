

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session on Friday, although the upside remained capped ahead of earnings from major U.S. banks due later in the day.



Meanwhile, the friendship between France and the U.S. is unbreakable, U.S. President Donald Trump said after bilateral talks focused on joint efforts to combat terrorism in the Middle East and Africa.



President Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference that he respects Trump's decision on the Paris climate agreement.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points or 0.20 percent at 5,245 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Utility EDF climbed 1 percent after its U.S. unit announced the acquisition of 11 wind farm sites in Scotland.



Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole slid around half a percent ahead of second-quarter results from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo due later in the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX