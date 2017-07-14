

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The loonie weakened to a 2-day low of 0.9892 against the aussie, off its early high of 0.9830.



Pulling away from an early 2-day high of 89.19 against the yen, the loonie edged down to 88.84.



The loonie dropped to 1.2747 against the greenback and 1.4555 against the euro, from its previous highs of 1.2721 and 1.4496, respectively.



The loonie is likely to find support around 86.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the greenback, 1.47 against the euro and 1.00 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX