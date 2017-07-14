EXCHANGE NOTICE 14.7.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 17.7.2017



14 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 17.7.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 14.7.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 17.7.2017



14 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 17.7.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638336