Jiangxi Seeks Integration into Belt and Road by Tang Xianzu's Dramas

BEIJING, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tang Xianzu International Theatre Exchange Activities will be held in Fuzhou City in Jiangxi Province, according to the press conference organized by the Jiangxi Provincial Government, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the China Theatre Association on July 14.

This is the second major cultural event held by Jiangxi centering on the great dramatist, writer and thinker Tang Xianzu after the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of his death in 2016.

Tang Xianzu was born in Linchuan County in Jiangxi Province's Fuzhou City. He is a monument in the history of Chinese literature and art and stands with Shakespeare as two major literary masters during the same era in the East and the West. The year of 2016 marked the 400th anniversary of the death of the three masters of Tang Xianzu, Shakespeare and Cervantes, and Jiangxi and Britain, Spain and other places jointly organized a grand celebration to enable exchanges among the three cultural masters 400 years later.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Britain. Jiangxi decided to take this opportunity to hold the Tang Xianzu International Theatre Exchange Activities from September 24 to late October in Fuzhou to promote Tang Xianzu and facilitate cultural exchanges between China and other countries.

The event lasts from May to the end of this year with 14 activities including international drama exchange performances, opening ceremony of Tang Xianzu International Theatre Exchange Activities and drama carnival activities.

The successful celebration of the 400th anniversary of the death of Tang Xianzu in 2016 made Jiangxi realize that the international drama exchange activities centering on Tang Xianzu will help promote Jiangxi culture worldwide. This year's international drama exchange activities further demonstrate that Jiangxi Province, which is located in the central region of China, has the ambition to integrate into the development of the Belt and Road Initiative by means of dramas.

In addition, to promote culture overseas, the countryside version of "Peony Pavilion" will go to the United Kingdom to participate in the fifth Sino-British high-level cultural exchange mechanism meeting from July to December this year and be shown in the UK and Beijing. The countryside version of "Four Dreams in Linchuan" will be shown in Hong Kong, Taiwan and other places.

The organizers hope that this year's activities can promote cultural exchanges between Jiangxi and the rest of the world and let the world learn more about the culture-rich, diverse, ecologically friendly and rapidly developing Jiangxi.