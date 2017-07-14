

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were trading lower for the second day running on Friday, as the pound rose against the dollar amid uncertainty over the Bank of England's stance on rates and drugmaker AstraZenec extended Thursday's sell-off.



Meanwhile, the U.K. government late Thursday published its first draft legislation on Brexit, which has to be passed by the Parliament to become a law.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 21 points or 0.28 percent at 7,392 in late opening after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Ashmore Group shares tumbled 3.2 percent. The investment manager said assets under management in the quarter ended June 30 increased by 5.0 percent to $58.70 billion.



AstraZeneca dropped nearly 2 percent, adding to Thursday's 3.5 percent loss, following reports that its Chief Executive Pascal Soriot may be leaving the company.



Sky slid half a percent after reports that Rupert Murdoch is unlikely to offer any new concessions to make the media company more independent.



Recruiter Hays dropped 0.8 percent. The company said it expects full-year operating profit to be marginally ahead of consensus expectations.



Miners were broadly higher as copper, nickel and aluminum prices rose on signs of increased demand from China.



Low-cost airline easyJet was marginally higher after saying it has applied for a new air operator certificate in Austria.



