

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone trade surplus increased in May as growth in exports outpaced the rise in imports, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



The trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19.7 billion in May from EUR 18.6 billion in April. Exports grew 2.1 percent from April and imports by 1.6 percent.



However, the trade surplus fell to an unadjusted EUR 21.4 billion from EUR 23.4 billion in the previous year. Exports logged an annual growth of 12.9 percent and imports posted 16.4 percent increase.



During January to May, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world gained 8.5 percent from previous year and imports grew 12.3 percent.



As a result, the surplus declined to EUR 82.9 billion from EUR 101.5 billion in the same period of last year.



