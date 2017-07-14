Temperature Sensors Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% During 2017 to 2023 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The overall temperature sensors market is expected to be valued at $6.86 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2023. Top 25 Companies Analyzed for This Study on basis of Competitive Leadership Mapping, Business Strategy Excellence, Strength of Product Portfolio, Regional Outlook, etc.

Browse 64 tables and 88 figures, 25 Company profiles spread across 181 pages available at: http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/149829-temperature-sensor-market-a-study-of-sensor-types-temperature-ics-thermistor-resistive-temperature-detectors-rtds-thermocouple-and-ir-sensor-applications-global-forecast-analysis-2011-2016-.html

"The overall temperature sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2023."

The overall temperature sensors market is expected to be valued at USD 6.86 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2023. Increasing government initiatives toward pollution control, lean manufacturing, and process control are fueling the growth of the market for temperature sensors. In addition, the trend of process monitoring and controlling is increasing in the petrochemicals sector, which is expected to boost technological advancements. A key restraining factor for the growth of the temperature sensors market is the dwindling market for personal computers.

Top 25 Companies Analyzed for This Study are - ABB Limited (Switzerland), Analog Devices Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), Bosch (Germany), Conax (Norway), Delphi (US), Emerson Electric Corporation (US), Microchip Technology (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), on Semiconductor Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Stmicroelectronics (Switzerland), Gunther (Germany), Total Temperature Instrumation (US), Omega Engineering Inc. (US), Acdelco (US), Dorman (US), Global Mixed Mode Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Kongsberg Gruppen. (Norway), Integrated Device Technology Inc. (US)

Order a copy of Temperature Sensors Market by Product Type (Bimetallic, Thermoistor, IC, RTD, Thermocouple, IR, Fiber Optics), End-Use Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Refining, HVAC, Automotive, Electrical, and Electronics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 Research Report at: http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=149829.

This report segments the temperature sensors market on the basis of product type, end-use application, and geography. The chemicals and petrochemicals industries are likely to hold major shares of the temperature sensors market for process end-use applications by 2023. Temperature sensors are used in applications such as gas flow indicators, liquid level indicators, commercial vending machines, pipeline and temperature monitoring, and welding equipment. With the highly mature oil market and stiff competition amongst players, there is an increasing demand for lean manufacturing and process optimization, which can only be achieved by replacing obsolete technologies. The replacement demand for temperature sensors will drive the market for these applications.

"The chemicals and petrochemicals industries are likely to hold major shares of the temperature sensors market for process end-use applications by 2023."

Temperature sensors are used in applications such as gas flow indicators, liquid level indicators, commercial vending machines, pipeline and temperature monitoring, and welding equipment. With the highly mature oil market and stiff competition amongst players, there is an increasing demand for lean manufacturing and process optimization, which can only be achieved by replacing obsolete technologies. The replacement demand for temperature sensors will drive the market for these applications.

"Asia Pacific will hold the largest market share, and the market in this region is expected to witness a high growth in the coming years."

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the temperature sensors market by 2023. The temperature sensors market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. This region is a huge market for industries such as mining, automotive, food & beverages, power generation, and electronics. The increasing demand for consumer electronics and the growing industrial sector are expected to drive the growth of the temperature sensors market in this region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key people in the temperature sensors market.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report at: http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=149829.

The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown as: By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20 %, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 40%, By Designation: C-Level Executives -40% and Managers - 60%, By Region: North America -40%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 25%, and RoW - 15%

The report also profiles the key players in this market. The prominent players profiled in this report are ABB Limited (Switzerland), Analog Devices Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Corporation (US), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and Texas instruments Inc. (US).

Related Reports:

Cybersecurity Market by Solution (IAM, Encryption, DLP, UTM, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, IDS/IPS, Disaster Recovery, DDOS Mitigation, SIEM), Service, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022.

Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical, Parallel), Application (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, and Metal and Machinery), Component (Controller, Sensors, Drive), and Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2022.

Automotive Sensors Market by Type (Temperature, Pressure, Position, Oxygen, NOx, Speed, Inertial, Image), Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, Body Electronics, Safety & Control, Telematics), Vehicle Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023.

Explore more reports Semiconductor and Electronics Market at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/semiconductor-and-electronics/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-8883915441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml