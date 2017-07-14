

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in June, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 1.4 percent increase in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 28.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation accelerated to 0.9 percent in June from 0.7 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in June, confirming the flash estimate.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, increased at a slower pace of 1.2 percent annually in June, following a 1.6 percent gain in May.



Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.2 percent in June. These figures also confirmed flash data.



