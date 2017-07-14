GRPN Stock: Testing Resistance
I am focusing on Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) today because this stock has made some serious progress after it put in a bottom in mid-June. This progress is now challenging a very important level of price resistance. That could open the door to challenge a metric which could suggest that the bear market that pillaged GRPN stock investors is finally complete, and that a new bull market is on the horizon.
Given the magnitude of the bear market rallies that Groupon stock has experienced in the past, once can only.
