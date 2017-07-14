On July 14, 2017, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to impose a fine in the amount of 500 euros to Trigon Property Development AS for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers (hereinafter RI) clause 1.2.1, 2.4.1 and 7.2.3.



Background:



According to RI clause 1.2.1 the Issuer is obliged to secure disclosure of information stated in RI in such a form and within such time limits as specified in RI.



According to RI clause 7.2.3 An Issuer is required immediately disclose all the resolutions adopted by the general meeting.



According to RI clause 2.4.1 information is deemed disclosed when it is made public as a notice through the Exchange Information System.



According to the notice of convening the Annual General Meeting published on April 20, 2017 the General Meeting was held onMay 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Trigon Property Development AS disclosed the resolutions of Annual General Meeting via official distribution system of the Exchange on May 15, 2017 at 11:26 AM.





Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.