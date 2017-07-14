EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 14, 2017 SHARES
NIXU CORPORATION: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 100,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of July 17, 2017.
Identifiers of Nixu Corporation's share:
Trading code: NIXU ISIN code: FI0009008387 Orderbook id: 103926 Number of shares: 6,491,198
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 14. HEINÄKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET
NIXU CORPORATION: SUUNNATTU ANTI
Yhteensä 100 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 17. heinäkuuta 2017.
Nixu Corporation:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: NIXU ISIN-koodi: FI0009008387 id: 103926 Osakemäärä: 6 491 198
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
