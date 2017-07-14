EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 14, 2017 SHARES



NIXU CORPORATION: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 100,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of July 17, 2017.



Identifiers of Nixu Corporation's share:



Trading code: NIXU ISIN code: FI0009008387 Orderbook id: 103926 Number of shares: 6,491,198



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



*************



TIEDOTE, 14. HEINÄKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



NIXU CORPORATION: SUUNNATTU ANTI



Yhteensä 100 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 17. heinäkuuta 2017.



Nixu Corporation:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NIXU ISIN-koodi: FI0009008387 id: 103926 Osakemäärä: 6 491 198



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260