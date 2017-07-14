

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Friday, although markets remained on track for a weekly gain on optimism that the Federal Reserve would maintain a gradual path of policy normalization.



Amid lack of triggers, investors looked ahead to earnings from major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo due later in the day.



Also, a slew of U.S. economic indicators, including reports on retail sales, consumer prices and industrial production may offer more insights into how the Fed will proceed with rate hikes this year.



Closer home, the euro zone trade surplus increased in May as growth in exports outpaced the rise in imports, Eurostat figures showed.



The trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted 19.7 billion euros in May from 18.6 billion euros in April. Exports grew 2.1 percent from April while imports rose by 1.6 percent.



The U.K. government late Thursday published its first draft legislation on Brexit, which has to be passed by the Parliament to become a law.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.12 percent at 385.62 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was declining 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent while French shares were little changed in choppy trade. The pound rose against the dollar amid uncertainty over the Bank of England's stance on rates.



Swedish construction group Skanska plunged 5 percent after announcing major project writedowns amounting to £70m in the U.S. and the U.K.



Gjensidige, a Norwegian insurance company, plummeted 6.5 percent after underwhelming second-quarter earnings.



AstraZeneca dropped nearly 2 percent in London, adding to Thursday's 3.5 percent loss, following reports that its Chief Executive Pascal Soriot may be leaving the company.



Ashmore Group shares tumbled 3.2 percent. The investment manager said assets under management in the quarter ended June 30 increased by 5.0 percent to $58.70 billion.



German biotech firm Morphosys soared as much as 8 percent after receiving FDA approval for psoriasis drug guselkumab.



Swedish lender SEB AB advanced 1.7 percent after its second-quarter operating profit topped forecasts.



Miners were broadly higher as copper, nickel and aluminum prices rose on signs of increased demand from China.



