

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus increased in May despite a surge in imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 4.34 billion in May from EUR 3.6 billion in April. The trade balance posted surplus over the past four straight months.



Exports rebounded 13.1 percent in May after easing 2.8 percent in April. Likewise, imports surged 17.5 percent, reversing April's 0.2 percent fall.



The trade with EU countries resulted in a surplus of EUR 1.69 billion compared to April's EUR 1.05 billion surplus. Exports to EU nations advanced 12.6 percent and imports from EU grew 14.2 percent.



The non-EU trade surplus rose to EUR 2.65 billion from EUR 2.55 billion in April.



