Global $9.5 Billion Ion Exchange Materials Technologies and Markets 2016-2021

The "Ion Exchange Materials: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market for ion exchange materials should reach $9.5 billion by 2021 from $5.5 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, from 2016 to 2021.

This report will cover all the major technologies in which ion exchange materials are used. The technologies covered herein use both commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals. This report covers applications where ion exchange membranes are used in applications like fuel cells.

In addition, the report will also include applications like water softening, where less expensive ion exchange resins are produced. The price points and markets for these technologies range depending on the application as well as the type of chemical. Readers of this report will find a comprehensive guide to the use of ion exchange materials globally and the technologies in which they are used.

The water technologies market is the largest sector of the ion exchange materials market. The market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2016 to $2.5 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.7% for the period 2016-2021.

The energy storage and generation sector of the ion exchange materials market is expected to grow from $1.0 billion in 2016 to $3.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 26.5% for the period 2016-2021.

A list of the technologies and market segments that ion exchange materials play an important role is presented below:

Energy Generation and Storage Technologies.

Water Technologies.

Power Generation.

Chemical Processes.

Chemical Separations.

Food Production.

Pharmaceutical Processes.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



- Study Goals and Objectives

- Reasons for Doing This Study

- Scope of Report

- Information Sources

- Methodology

- Geographic Breakdown

- Analyst's Credentials

- Related Research Reports



Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background



- Introduction to Ion Exchange Materials

- Description of Ion Exchange Materials

- A Brief History of Ion Exchange Materials

- Applications of Ion Exchange Materials

- Global Market Trends of Ion Exchange Materials

- Trends Driving Market Growth in Ion Exchange Materials

- Innovation and Competitive Landscape in Ion Exchange Materials

- Types of Functionalities Used for Ion Exchange Polymers

- Brief Introduction to the Markets for Ion Exchange Materials

- Energy Storage and Generation Technologies

- Water Technologies

- Power Generation

- Separation and Chemical Technologies

- Food Production

- Pharmaceutical Industry

- Other Applications

- Ion Exchange Process Explained

- Description of Ion Exchange Processes

- Kinetics of Ion Exchange Processes

- Separation and Purification Processes

- Column Processes

- Batch Processes

- Overview of Ion Exchange Materials by Form Factor

- Membrane-Based Applications

- Ionomer-Based Applications

- Resin/Beads Applications



Chapter 4: Ion Exchange Materials in Energy Generation and Storage



- Technologies

- Fuel Cell Systems

- Water Electrolysis

- Redox Flow Batteries



Chapter 5: Ion Exchange Materials in Power Generation



- Condensate Polishing

- Nuclear Waste Remediation



Chapter 6: Ion Exchange Membranes and Resins for Water Technologies



- Electrodialysis

- UltraPure Water Generation

- Water Softening

- Demineralization

- Wastewater Treatment



Chapter 7: Ion Exchange Materials for Separation and Chemical Technologies



- Chloralkali

- Ion Exchange Chromatography

- Chemical Catalysis

- Metal Extraction and Purification

- Chapter 8: Ion Exchange Materials in Food Production

- Sugar Production

- Beverages Production



Chapter 9: Ion Exchange Materials in the Pharmaceutical Industry



- Drug Delivery

- Isolation and Purification of Biochemical Substances



Chapter 10: Company Profiles



