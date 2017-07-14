Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Reach US$4.189 Billion by 2025: Entry of New Players Ups Competition, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, DNA Technologies, BioAutomation, Applied Biosystems, GeneDesign, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Integrated Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Agilent Technologies are some of the prominent participants in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. Among them, Thermo Fisher Scientific is a dominant player that held maximum market share in 2016. Its leading position in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is a result of its diverse product portfolio and strong outreach. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation comes in the second position in terms of market share.

The degree of competition in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has intensified over the years on account of the foray of numerous new vendors. This has put a downward pressure on prices and consequently many leading vendors have had to cut down certain service and product arms in order to be able to focus on a niche sector.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to rise at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$1.65 bn in 2016 from US$4.189 bn by 2025.

Thrust on Finding Applications of Oligonucleotides in Therapeutics Makes North America Prominent Player

The different types of products in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market are equipment, reagents and consumables, and synthesized oligonucleotides. Of these, the synthesized oligonucleotides segment accounts for a leading share in the market. This is because synthesized oligonucleotides are ready to use oligonucleotides that find widespread application in research, therapeutic, and diagnostics. These are also available as customized oligos prepared as per need.

Depending upon geography, the key segments of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America leads the global oligonucleotide synthesis market vis-Ã -vis value and will likely retain its leading position in the years to come on account of pharmaceutical companies focusing on applications of oligonucleotides in therapeutics, research and diagnostics. Another factor helping to catalyze growth in the market in the region is the increasing occurrence of genetic disease and the subsequent thrust on developing newer and advanced drugs. The North America market is predicted to account for 34.1% share in revenue, by 2024.

Progress in Synthetic Chemistry to Catalyze Growth in Market

As per the lead analyst of the TMR report, "The technological progress in synthetic chemistry and growing application of oligonucleotides in therapeutics and diagnostics applications will likely propel the market for oligonucleotide synthesis in the next couple of years. Further, the technological advances in synthesis of oligonucleotides provides longer and better sequence and pure oligonucleotides that can be used in a number of molecular biology applications. Different pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are working on developing newer and advanced methods in synthetic chemistry. For instance, Integrated DNA Technologies, leader of synthesized oligonucleotides has developed various pioneered methods to synthesize oligonucleotides of extreme lengths. The company has developed oligonucleotides up to 200 base length which is used with mass spectrometry for the manufacture of mini-genes. All such activities are driving the global oligonucleotide synthesis market forward."

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market (Product - Reagents & Consumables, Equipment, and Synthesized Oligonucleotides (DNA Oligonucleotides and RNA Oligonucleotides); Application - Research (Polymerase Chain Reaction and Next Generation Sequencing), Therapeutics (Antisense Oligonucleotides and Nucleic Acid Aptamers), and Diagnostics; End User - Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, and Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product Type

Reagents & Consumables

Equipment

Synthesized oligonucleotides

DNA oligonucleotides

RNA oligonucleotides

Others

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application

Research

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next Generation Sequencing

Others

Therapeutics

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Nucleic Acid Aptamers

Diagnostics

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End-users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Region

- North America

U.S.

Canada

- Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

& Rest of Asia Pacific

- Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

