$7.7 Billion Superalloys Markets, 2021 - Focus on Technologies, Applications, and Global Markets

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Superalloys: Technologies, Applications, and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global superalloy market reached $5.2 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from nearly $5.6 billion in 2016 to $7.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for 2016-2021.

This report provides a global overview of the market for superalloys, with breakdowns by region and by major technology. The goal in conducting this study was to assess and describe the current status and potential growth of the worldwide use of superalloys, and associated markets.

Several key factors are currently influencing superalloy production and associated markets, across a variety of applications. Continued advancement of the global air travel industry, both for cargo and personal transit, is enabling major airlines to upgrade their fleets to newer, more energy efficient planes sporting modernized, superalloy containing engines.

Industrial and power generation applications market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2016 to nearly $3.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 through 2021.

In the power generation industry, new deployments of gas turbines and repowering of older technologies such as coal with natural gas supports advancement in these markets, both for gas and steam turbines. Global advances in industrial production are also driving the increased use of superalloys in that category, while volatility in the oil and gas industry may be calming down with oil prices that are approaching increased stability.

Finally, automotive technologies are continuing to advance, especially surrounding increased fuel efficiency, which is driving the use of superalloys in that category.

Transportation applications market is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2016 to nearly $4.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 through 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

- Study Goals and Objectives

- Reasons for Doing This Study

- Intended Audience

- Scope of Report

- Methodology

- Information Sources

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Overview

- Introduction to Superalloys

- Definition of Terms

- Brief History of Superalloys

- Overview of Superalloys

- Types of Superalloys

- Manufacture of Superalloys

- Initial Alloying through Vacuum Induction Melting

- Secondary Melting

- Conversion

- Investment Casting

- Powder Metallurgy

- Spray Forming and Casting

- Deformation Processing

- Directional Solidification

- Single Crystal Generation

- Heat Treatment

- Hot and Cold Working

- Coatings for Various Purposes

- Superalloy Manufacturing Process Control Systems

- Superalloy Properties and Tailoring

- Superalloy Applications

- Anticipated and Potential Superalloy Developments

- Superalloy Research and Development

- Phase Transformation Strengthening

- Direct Laser Deposition

- Summary of Superalloy Market Categories

- Technologies Not Considered

Chapter 4: Aircraft Jet Engines

- Global Airplane Industry Trends

- Efficiency and Fuel Cost

- Rotary / Helicopter Markets

- Military Markets

- Jet Engine Manufacturers

- Superalloy Market: Aircraft Jet Engines

Chapter 5: Power Generation

- Global Power Generation Industry Trends

- Retrofit and Repowering Markets

- Global Power Generation Capacity Expansion

- Energy Efficiency

- U.S. Shale Gas Boom Drives Natural Gas Power Production

- Nuclear Power Markets

- Power Generation Turbomachinery Equipment Manufacturers

- Superalloy Market: Power Generation

Chapter 6: Industrial Processes

- Global Industrial Process Trends

- Industrial Compressors

- Chemical Processing

- Waste Processing

- Thermal Processing

- Superalloy Market: Industrial Processes

Chapter 7: Oil and Gas Extraction Applications

- Global Trends for Superalloys in the Oil and Gas Sector

- Oil Prices and Associated Trends

- Natural Gas Prices and Associated Trends

- Subsea Topsides

- Drilling and Completion Systems

- Oil and Gas Landside Compressor Systems

- Superalloy Market: Oil and Gas

Chapter 8: Automotive Applications

- Superalloy Automotive Applications

- Turbochargers

- Other Engine Components

- Fuel Efficiency

- Superalloy Market: Automotive Applications

Chapter 9: Global Superalloy Market Summary

Chapter 10: Industry and Trends

- Superalloy Supply Chains

- Mineral Mining

- Ore Concentration and Metal Extraction

- Intermediate Materials Producers

- Material Recyclers

- Metal Refineries

- Chemical Refineries

- Intermediary Metallurgists / Forgers

- Parts Manufacturers

- Original Equipment Manufacturers

- Specialty Equipment Manufacturers

- End Users

- Industry Organizations

- The Aluminum Association

- American Foundry Society and the Institute

- American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics

- American Society of Mechanical Engineers

- ASM International

- Canadian Center of Science and Education

- Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum

- Cast Metals Federation

- Cobalt Development Institute

- E-Foundry

- European Foundry Association

- European Foundry Equipment Suppliers Association

- European Investment Casters' Foundation

- Forging Industry Association (FIA)

- Foundry Equipment and Supplies Association

- Institute of Materials, Minerals, and Mining

- International Chromium Development Association

- International Nickel Study Group

- Investment Casting Institute

- Metal Powder Industries Federation

- The Minerals, Metals, and Materials Society (TMS)

- National Metallurgical Laboratory

- Nickel Institute

- North American Die Casting Association

- Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration

- Key Macro Trends Influencing Markets

- Retrofit Financing for Large Industrial Equipment

- Quest for Energy Efficiency

- Environmental and Permitting Requirements and Trends

- Possibility That Manufacturing Growth Might Drive Markets in the United States

Chapter 11: Company Profiles

- Superalloys Manufacturers

- Superalloys End Users

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tf5mmb/superalloys

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716