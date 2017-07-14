

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.03 billion, or $2.10 per share. This was higher than $0.91 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $4.06 billion. This was up from $3.79 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.03 Bln. vs. $0.91 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -EPS (Q2): $2.10 vs. $1.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $4.06 Bln vs. $3.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX