Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC): 16-20 July, 2017 London, England

KalGene Pharmaceuticals Inc., in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), CIMTEC and the McGill Centre for Studies in Aging, have demonstrated that KalGene's Alzheimer's therapeutics candidate, licensed from the NRC (KAL-ABP-BBB), crosses the blood-brain barrier, and reduces amyloid-beta burden in a transgenic rat model after a four (4) week treatment. The results will be presented by McGill's Dr. Pedro Rosa-Neto and the NRC's Dr. Balu Chakravarthy at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in London in July 2017.

"This is an exciting time for KalGene and we are pleased to share such comprehensive pre-clinical data relating to our therapeutics candidate," says Dr. T. Nathan Yoganathan, Ph.D., KalGene's Chief executive officer. "We are committed to advancing the research and development of treatments against Alzheimer's disease, for which disease-modifying therapies are desperately needed."

Based on this preclinical data, KalGene Pharmaceuticals is preparing to conduct Phase 1 clinical studies.

The oral presentation of the preclinical data is scheduled as follows:

Conference: Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

Date and time: July 17, 2017 at 4:15 PM

Session: Preclinical: Basic Therapeutics Targeting Amyloid or Tau

Presentation: Preclinical Assessment of Kal-ABP Target Engagement and Efficacy Using PET, MRI and CSF Biomarkers.

Speaker: Dr. Rosa-Neto02-14-02

Location: ExCel, London, Royal Victoria Dock

The poster presentation by Dr. Chakravarthy, P2-054 will take place from 9.30 AM- 4.15 PM on July 17th, 2017.

About KalGene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalGene Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotech company, currently residing at JLABS Toronto, Ontario. The mission of KalGene Pharmaceuticals is to develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Support for this study is provided through a grant co-funded by CQDM, the Ontario Brain Institute and the Brain Canada Foundation, through the Canada Brain Research Fund, with financial support from Health Canada. The phase 1 clinical study will be supported by the Weston Brain Institute.

