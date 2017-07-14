sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.07.2017 | 13:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire
London, July 14

Anglian Water Osprey (Financing) Plc
Annual Financial Report

Annual Financial Report - Disclosure of regulated information for the purpose of the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.

Date of disclosure: 14 July 2017

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2017

Osprey Acquisitions Limited Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2017

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do

These documents may also be accessed online at: www.awg.com

Contact: Gerry Morgan, Group Controller/Head of Shareholder Services Tel: 01480 323000


© 2017 PR Newswire