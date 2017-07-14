AB Traction: AB Traction: Interim report January - June 2017

Period April - June

The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 274 (-18), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 264 (-24) Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -12 (-17) Financial investments MSEK 26 (25)

Nilörngruppen and BE Group contributed MSEK 152.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 18.54 (-1.20).

The net asset value per share increased by 10 (-1) percent, adjusted for dividend paid.

The return on active listed holdings was 30 percent.

The return on other listed equities was 5 percent.

The holding in Waterman Group was sold in conjunction with a public tender offer. This transaction entailed a liquidity infusion of close to MSEK 85 and an earnings effect of more than MSEK 42.

Period January - June

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 442 (31), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 411 (21). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -13 (-18). Financial investments MSEK 50 (32).

The return on active listed holdings was 46 percent.

Nilörngruppen and BE Group contributed MSEK 193.

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 195 (168).

The net asset value per share increased by 18 (1) percent, adjusted for dividend paid.

Events after the period under review

The change in value from listed holdings since 30 June amounts to MSEK 12 as of 13 July.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

This information is information that AB Traction (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.00 p.m., CET on July 14, 2017.

